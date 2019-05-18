Edward "Ned" Hutchinson Miler Summerville - Edward "Ned" Hutchinson Miler, 83, of Summerville, SC, husband of Francine Camilla Boyd Miler, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at his residence. Funeral Services will be Monday afternoon, May 20, 2019 at 2 o'clock at St. Paul's Anglican Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for memorials in Ned's name to be made to Dorchester Free School Board, PO Box 2045, Summerville, SC 29484, St. Paul's, 111 Waring St., Summerville, SC 29483, or your local SPCA. Burial will be private. Ned was born November 14, 1935 in Summerville, SC, a son of the late Daniel Sherwood Miler, Sr. and Susan Hyrne Hutchinson Miler. He retired from the United States Army after honorably serving for 23 years as a Lieutenant Colonel, and also retired after 11 years from Dorchester Free School Board. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Summerville and Military Officers of America. In addition to his beloved wife, Francine Miler of Summerville, SC, Ned leaves behind his sons, Michael Edward Miler of Spring, TX and Mark Hall Miler (Anna) of Littlestown, PA; daughter, Diana Miler Spencer of Montgomery, TX; step-daughter, Tracy Thomas Mitman (Ed) of Summerton, SC; two nieces; two nephews, all of Summerville, SC; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Susan Miler; brother, Daniel Sherwood Miler, Jr.; sister-in-law, Edith Jeanne Fuller; grandson, Kristopher Kody Heath; and a step-son, Jerre Spangler Thomas, II. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary