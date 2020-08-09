1/
Edward J. Schulz Jr.
Edward J. Schulz, Jr. Hollywood, SC - Edward J. Schulz, Jr., 90, of Hollywood, first married to the late Marian Cone Schulz and husband of Emma King Schulz, passed away Saturday August 8, 2020. Edward was born January 4, 1930 in Charleston, a son of the late Edward J. Schulz, Sr. and Ruth Sutcliffe Schulz. A 1949 graduate of St. Paul's High School, Ed was a longtime member of Pinecrest Baptist Church. He served his country in the US Army during WWII and the Korean Conflict and retired from ATT. Surviving are his wife, Emma Green King Schulz; a step-son, Charles King and his wife, Susanne of Ravenel; a step-daughter, Susan King of Charleston; step-grandsons, Andrew King and Matthew King and a special niece, Glenda Morris, all of Charleston. In addition to his first wife and parents, Ed was predeceased by a sister- Barbara Morris. Due to the current restrictions of COVID-19, the family has chosen to have a private graveside service at Christ St. Paul's Parish Cemetery on Yonges Island, directed by Russell Funeral Chapel, Moncks Corner. Memorials may be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church, 1285 Ashley Hall Rd., Charleston, S.C. 29407. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russell Funeral Chapel
107 West Main Street
Moncks Corner, SC 29461
(843) 761-8050
