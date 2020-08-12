CMSgt. (Ret) Edward J. Wright Charleston - CMSgt. (Ret) Edward J. Wright, born on December 9, 1927 in the Rantowles Community of Ravenel, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. He joins his wife, Mary A. Wright of sixty five years, who preceded him in death fifty one days ago, on June 20, 2020. He was surrounded at his home by his three loving daughters, Wanda Wright-Sheats, (Charleston, SC); Col (Ret) Sharon B. Wright, USAF (Woodbridge, VA); and Mary Ann Wright (Charleston, SC). He is also survived by his son, Col (Ret) Edward J. Wright, Jr., USAF (San Antonio, TX) and four grandchildren: Erica (Devon) Dixon (Houston, TX); Nigel J. Sheats (Charleston, SC); Nina Sheats (Morrell) Carroll (Winnabow, NC); and "WES" Capt. William E. Sheats, II (US Air Force) Colorado Springs, CO; along with four great-grandchildren: Taylor Simone, Olivia Nicole and Caleb Edward Dixon (Houston, TX) and Autumn Rose Carroll (Winnabow, NC). Mr. Wright served in the United States Air Force for thirty years, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for fifteen years and H&R Block for twenty-one years, and after leaving H&R Block, he opened his own tax preparation business. Condolences may be sent to family at www.dorothyshff.com
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Edward J. and Mary A. Wright Scholarship Fund. Mt. Olivet RE Church, PO Box 161, Ravenel, SC 29470. emwrightscholarship@gmail.com Arrangements will be announced by Dorothy's Home for Funerals, Inc. 78 Cannon St., Charleston, SC 29403.
