Edward J. Wright Charleston - CMSgt (Ret) Edward J. Wright, born on December 9, 1927, was the third of five children born to Frank and Lizzie Wright in the Rantowles Community of Ravenel, South Carolina. Edward entered eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020 where he joins his wife, Mary A. Wright of sixty- five years, who preceded him in death just fifty-one days ago on June 20, 2020. Edward graduated from Burke High School in 1946. This was an achievement for a rural African American, since there was no high school or buses in Ravenel. He had to catch a ride everyday from Rantowles to Charleston to attend Burke High School. He was never discouraged by the obstacles of his circumstances, and when he graduated from Burke High the elderly residents showed their support by catching rides to attend his graduation at Morris Street Baptist Church in 1946. He continued to make his parents and the community proud by enlisting in the Army Air Corps where Edward began his military career at the age of 18. In 1947, the Air Force became independent from the Army Air Corps and Edward began his career in the construction field. With the desegregation of the military in 1948 by President Harry S. Truman's Executive Order 9981, Edward was afforded the opportunity to excel. Early on he exemplified superb skills and leadership which put him on the fast track for promotion. In 1956, Edward graduated from Strategic Air Command Noncommissioned Officers Academy. Within the first eight years, Edward received five promotions, reaching each rank in a minimum of two to three years. He transitioned to the career field of Aircraft Maintenance in 1957, and quickly advanced to the position of Aircraft Maintenance Superintendent. The Air Force created its highest enlisted rank in 1960. It took Edward just four years to reach this rank. With nineteen years of service, at the age of thirty-seven, he was promoted to Chief Master Sergeant. During this era, Chiefs comprised only one percent of the total enlisted force and as an African American, he was among the elite, being the first black Chief at many of his assignments. Over the course of thirty years, he traveled the world, serving at twenty-eight assign-ments to include six days in Vietnam and eleven overseas tours. Edward traveled and experienced many different cultures. He served in Europe, where he was assigned to Germany and France, Southeast Asia assigned to Thailand and Japan, and Taiwan in East Asia. Other assignments included the continent of Antarctic, New Zealand, Can-ada and many states including Alaska and the U.S. Territory of Guam. His family accompanied him to only one overseas assignment in 1971, Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Edward had the distinct honor of meeting President Lyndon B. Johnson during a troop deployment while in Vietnam. He was also the 18th Tactical Fighter Wing nominee to Pacific Command for Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force in 1972. Chief Wright's exemplary performance in thirty years of service culminated in a distinguished career to his country and reflected great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force. He retired at Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, South Carolina on 30 June 1976. The retired Chief's military awards and decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal (Two Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Force Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Force Outstanding Unit Award (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Air Force Good Conduct Medal (Silver and Bronze Star), Army Good Conduct Medal (Bronze claps), World War II Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Antarctica Service Medal, Armed Forc-es Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon (Silver Cluster), Air Force Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. A seasoned veteran, Edward returned home and embarked on his second career. He worked as an Industrial Maintenance Technician at DuPont Company. Edward retired from DuPont in 1986 after ten years of service. He did not stop there. Edward joined H&R Block Tax, Mortgage and Financial Services. He advanced to the level of Tax Ad-visor 2, served as an office manager twice, and tax instructor for twelve years. His ten-ure at H&R Block ended in April 2007, after twenty-one years of outstanding service! Edward still was not through. He used his financial and management expertise and opened his own tax preparation business at age 80 and continued preparing taxes through Tax Season 2019. Throughout his sixty-one year career, Edward has served and participated in numerous organizations to include the American Legion and the Mason, Consistory and Shriner. As a devoted and involved father, Edward was always active with the Parent Teachers Association (PTA). As a Son of South Carolina, he was recognized by the South Carolina Senate and House of Representatives for his exemplary service to his country, state, and community on his 80th birthday. On his 90th birthday, the City of Charleston proclaimed December 9, 2017 as Edward Julius Wright Day. Edward's most prestigious recognition comes from the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC. Edward is recognized in the Military Hall of Service at the museum. Edward remained united and dedicated to Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church since his birth. His grandmother, Chloe, would always take him along to church and weekly prayer services. Edward was confirmed in November 1944 and has never faltered in serving the Lord. Throughout his military career he served God wherever he was stationed and continued to remain connected with Mt. Olivet. He rendered exceptional service to the Reformed Episcopal Church, serving as a member of the General Committee and Sustentation Fund. Within the Diocese of the Southeast, he served during the administrations of three bishops on the Standing Committee, Board of Trustees, and as the Diocesan Treasurer. He was the Senior Warden at Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church for over forty years. As senior warden, Edward's leadership was in-strumental in many of Mt. Olivet's accomplishments during the past forty years. He saw the need for a new church building and his visionary leadership was a guiding light throughout the entire process. He was a financial guru and shared that gift with Mt. Olivet to accomplish building a new church facility, acquiring additional property, and a parsonage without a loan. He also established financial stability for Mt. Olivet and had the foresight to train others on the financial processes. He took great pride in how the current treasurer, has mastered the process. A title or number of years does not touch on how Edward served our Lord through Mt. Olivet. He was involved in most activities of the church, including the Women of the Church. He supported his wife, Mary, and the women's organization, he was an honorary member of the Women of the Church. Other positions served include, Diocese president of the Men of the Church, chairman of the Board for the Bishop Jerdan Conference Center (BJCC), and the BJCC business manager. He was honored as a Board of Trustees, Emeritus of the Diocese of the Southeast Reformed Episcopal Church and as Senior Warden, Emeritus of Mt. Olivet Church on his 90th birthday. His overall vision for Mt. Olivet was that "Mt. Olivet grow spiritually." Edward informed the church that after his 90th birthday, he would step down from his duties, but for the last two years remained active in training and ad-vising others in the church's financial and management roles. After a brief illness, Edward peacefully transitioned into his eternal season of life on Monday, August 10th. He was surrounded by his three loving daughters and his family will be forever grateful for God's faithfulness and provisions throughout his life. God guided his footsteps for 92 years and 8 months. Edward was full of wisdom and shared his wisdom with so many others. He lived an extraordinary life that took him around the world and over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans that his grandmother Chloe told him about when he was a boy. He was a blessed man and shared his blessings with all that he encountered. He was preceded in death fifty-one days ago by his beloved wife of sixty-five years, Mary, parents Frank and Lizzie Wright, brother Joseph Wright, sisters Edna Mae Myers, Helen Gibbs, Daisy Bell Prioleau, and grandson Edward Julius Wright III. Edward is survived by his son, Col (Ret) Edward J. Wright, Jr., USAF (San Antonio, TX) Wanda Wright-Sheats, (Charleston, SC); Col (Ret) Sharon B. Wright, USAF (Wood-bridge, VA); and Mary Ann Wright (Charleston, SC). He is also survived by four grandchildren: Erica (Devon) Dixon (Houston, TX); Nigel J. Sheats (Charleston, SC); Nina Sheats (Morrell) Carroll (Winnabow, NC); and "WES" Major (select) William E. Sheats, II USAF, (Colorado Springs, CO); along with four great-grandchildren: Taylor Simone, Olivia Nicole and Caleb Edward Dixon (Houston, TX) and Autumn Rose Car-roll (Winnabow, NC). Other surviving relatives include his brother-in-law, Mr. Samuel Ancrum (Ravenel, SC); sisters-in-law, Mrs. Helen Wrighten and Rosa Lee Ancrum, both of Ravenel, SC with a host of special nieces, nephews, and other relatives, his Mt. Olivet Church family and lifelong friends, Mrs. Anne Robinson (Chillicothe, OH), Mrs. Ann Lewis (Savannah, GA), Mrs. Elease James (Sumter, SC), and CMS Tony and Mrs. Jeri Salter (Jacksonville, FL). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family request that you make donations to the Edward J. and Mary A. Wright Scholar-ship Fund. Mt. Olivet RE Church, PO Box 161, Ravenel, SC 29470. emwrightscholar-ship@gmail.com. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm. There will be a private family funeral on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11am with a public Commit-tal Service (graveside) at Mt. Olivet Memorial Cemetery at following the service (12:15-12:30 pm). 4283 Savannah Highway, Ravenel SC 29470. Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S Home FOR FUNERALS 843-722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
