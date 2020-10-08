Edward John Brown JOHNS ISLAND - Mr. Edward John Brown, 73, of Johns Island, SC, entered into eternal rest on October 4, 2020 at his residence on James Island, SC. The Walk Through Viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. His Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 10. 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Payne Memorial Gardens, Grimball Road, James Island, SC. He is survived by his wife, Elsie P. Brown, children, Daneilia L. Brown and Kenya Mack, three grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston