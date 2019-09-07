Edward Johnson N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Edward Johnson announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 12:00 Noon at New Israel R.E. Church 69-71 Simons St. Charleston, SC. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery. Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife, Vermelle Gailliard; his children, Vermisa Gailliard, Michael Gailliard, William Gailliard, Edward Johnson, Jr. and Edrena Johnson; his siblings, Vivian Smith, Delores Johnson, Marcella Johnson, Linda Garner, Marvin Johnson, and Earl Johnson; his special nephew, Kevin Evans; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3:30-6:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net. Edward is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843)718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 8, 2019