Edward K. Ellis, Jr. Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of Mr. Edward K. "Buddy" Ellis, Jr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A visitation will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Greater Macedonia African Methodist Episcopal Church, 48 Alexander Street, Charleston, SC. Mr. Ellis is survived by his daughters, Nyashea Gilliard and Kandice Gilliard; two granddaughters; sister, Penelope Ellis-Williams (Elston); special friend, Neyoko "Nikki" Whitaker; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 14, 2020