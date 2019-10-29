Edward "Eddie" Lee Garrett, Jr. Charleston - Edward "Eddie" Lee Garrett, Jr., 68, of Charleston, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. His funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church Chapel (in Fellowship Hall), 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Eddie was born April 11, 1951 in Columbia, South Carolina, son of Patsy Smith Garrett and the late Edward Lee Garrett, Sr. He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and served in the United States Navy. Eddie was a retired civilian employee for the Department of the Navy. All that knew him were aware of his infatuation with politics which began with his career, first in the White House, then the EOB and lastly the Pentagon in Washington, DC. An avid boat and fisherman always looking for the next outdoor adventure. Eddie loved his music and shared his favorites with so many. But more than anything he cherished his family and was always available to help when ever needed. He is survived by his mother, Patsy S. Garrett of Charleston, SC; sister, Gail Clark (Phil) of Dallas, TX; nephew, Garrett Gilman (Caitlin); niece, Abilee Jones (Adam); and great-niece, Charley Gilman. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 30, 2019