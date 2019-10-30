Edward Lee "Eddie" Garrett Jr.

J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
29464
(843)-881-9293
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Second Presbyterian Church Chapel
342 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC
Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Lee Garrett, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Edward "Eddie" Lee Garrett, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church Chapel (in Fellowship Hall), 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019
Mount Pleasant, SC   (843) 881-9293
