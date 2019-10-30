Edward "Eddie" Lee Garrett, Jr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Edward "Eddie" Lee Garrett, Jr. are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Second Presbyterian Church Chapel (in Fellowship Hall), 342 Meeting Street at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow in the churchyard. The family will receive friends after the service in the Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 342 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019