Edward Louis Picquet Folly Beach - Edward Louis Picquet, 86, of Folly Beach, South Carolina peacefully entered into eternal rest Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his former wives, Sybil Hutchinson Picquet (mother of his four children), and Betty Lou Lemacks Picquet. Due to current CDC social distancing restrictions, the funeral and graveside service at Magnolia Cemetery will be private. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been made by J Henry Stuhr, Inc., Downtown Charleston. Edward was born December 27, 1933, in Charleston, South Carolina, the youngest of nine children of the late Benjamin M. Picquet and the late Mary DuBose Picquet. He was a 1952 graduate of Rivers High School in Charleston, South Carolina. Edward attended the University of South Carolina on a golf scholarship, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in 1956. After college, Edward enlisted in the U.S. Marines, serving with the Military Police in Puerto Rico from 1956-1958. Following his military service, Edward spent 31 years working at the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southern Division, where he specialized in the design, construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation of airport runways at U.S. Navy facilities throughout the Southeast. Edward became a Registered Professional Engineer with over 40 years of experience in airfield paving and related drainage and soils work. After he retired from civil service, Edward worked as a consultant for LPA Group, Inc., a transportation consulting firm, performing quality reviews of in-house plans and engineering reports to achieve airport design excellence. Edward was a devoted husband and father. Throughout his life, Edward shared his love of boating, fishing, camping, traveling, and history. He always loved playing a round of golf with family and friends. Edward was never at a family event without a camera around his neck. He cherished his family photographs. Affectionately known as "Pops" to his ten grandchildren, Edward treasured spending time with them. He relished playing "Santa" every holiday, his enthusiasm for handing out presents, especially to his grandkids, was something to behold. He was every grandchild's best beach buddy for fishing, crabbing, boating, and shell collecting. He was always up for a road trip to visit his children and grandchildren, to witness important milestones in their lives - play sports, perform on stage, graduate - always with camera in hand. Edward was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church on James Island. He is survived by two daughters: Cynthia Picquet Dahlman (Mike) of Johns Island, SC, and Sybil Elizabeth Picquet of Jacksonville, Florida; two sons: Edward Louis Picquet Jr. of Charleston, SC, and William DuBose Picquet (Patricia) of Holly Springs, NC; his twin sister, Edna Felder of Johns Island, SC and sister Virginia Hodges (Conrad) of James Island, SC; ten beloved grandchildren: Michael Dahlman Jr., Christina Dahlman, Julianne Dahlman, Victoria Picquet, Edward Picquet III, Jon Morgan Fischer, Sybil Fischer, Gregory Picquet, Christian Picquet, and William Picquet. He was preceded in death by his brothers Bennie Picquet, Lamar Picquet and DeVeaux Picquet; and his sisters Mary Green, Frances Bledsoe and Belle Pelham. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation on-line at jdrf.org or by check to JDRF, P.O. Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037; to on-line at mda.org or by check to MDA, 161 North Clark Street, Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601; or to Bethany United Methodist Church on-line at bethanyji.org or by check to 1853 Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 7, 2020