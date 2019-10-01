Edward Manning Vaughan Ladson - Edward Manning Vaughan, 75, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 24, 2019. His memorial service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Edward was born December 15, 1943 in Greenville, South Carolina, son of the late Manning B. Vaughan and the late Marie Bridges Vaughan. Edward graduated from the High School of Charleston in 1964. He served in the United States Navy during the Cuban Crisis. Prior to his retirement, Edward was the owner of West Ashley Heating and Air. He was an active member in his church and The Sons of the Confederacy. He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda M. Martin and Tammi Vaughan, both of Summerville; one son, Jonathan M. Vaughan of Summerville; one sister, Ann Prochazka (Frank) of Charleston; three grandchildren; seven adoring nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Charleston First Assembly of God, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 2, 2019