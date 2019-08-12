Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Edward McArthur Robinson


1942 - 2019
Edward McArthur Robinson Obituary
Edward McArthur Robinson Mt. Pleasant - Edward McArthur Robinson, 77, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. He was born on May 4, 1942, in Westfield, Alabama, son of the late Georgia Lett and Edward Robinson. He is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Robinson, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Edward served in the United States Navy from 1965-1987, retiring as a Senior Chief Petty Officer E-8 with honors. After serving his country in the Navy, he graduated with a Masters Degree from Southern Wesleyan University. He continued to serve his country by working many years with the United States Postal Service, retiring after 15 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and held the Honor of Grand Knight from 1999 -2000. He was a long time member of Christ Our King Catholic Church, where he remained active until his passing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on August 16, 2019, at Christ our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Mt Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
