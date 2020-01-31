|
|
Edward Meredith "Merry" Jones II SUMMERVILLE - Edward Meredith "Merry" Jones II lived, loved, and laughed a beautiful life from September 25, 1952 until January 30, 2020. He was the son of Allan Meredith Jones and Helen Margaret McDougal Jones. Merry lived his entire life in Summerville, graduating from Summerville High School, attended the Citadel, and went to to study Automobile Dealer school, Northwoods Instutite, in Texas before joining the family business. E.M. Jones Chevrolet -Oldsmobile was founded by his grandfather, Edward Meredith Jones in 1935.Merry worked there until the business was sold in 1987. Survivors include his children: Chuck Jones (Michelle), Julie Monahan (Scott), Elizabeth Ford (Tony), and Edward Meredith Jones III; five grandchildren: Ansley and Ella Monahan, Reese Jones and Hayden and Gracie Ford; as well as the mother of his only children, Debra Jones Barbaree. Survived also by his sister Cheri Jones Allen (Chipper) and brother Neyle D. Jones (Laura). Merry could often be found in his swing on the banks of the Edisto River where he shared his stories and his jokes with his many friends and his family. His family, children and grandchildren were his heart and soul; they were his happiness. He often spoke of the funny and proud moments he shared with them. Merry found his peace in the sights and sounds of the Edisto River. He loved nature and had a unique and special bond with all things natural. He talked to the owls, he hunted and fished, he golfed. The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 3-5pm at Simplicity Lowcountry Cremation & Burial Inc, Ladson location. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers contributions to The accepted. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020