Edward Mitchell Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Edward William Mitchell will celebrate his life with a private service on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A public viewing will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Mitchell is survived by his siblings, Melvin (Patrycya), Charles (Doris), Linda (Dwight) and Robert (Dixie); stepdaughters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends; and a special friend, Marie Waring. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 31, 2020