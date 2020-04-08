Home

Edward Mitchell Obituary
Edward Mitchell Charleston - Mitchell - Mr. Edward B. "PD" Mitchell of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the son of the Late Henry Mitchell, Sr. and Mary Wright Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Pernia Bobo-Mitchell; children, Larry (Stacey) Bobo, Dr. Mary Mitchell, and Edward Marcus Mitchell. His grandchildren, Mariya and Mia Mitchell. Survived by his siblings, Lillian (Matthew) Rivers, Henry Mitchell Jr., Raymond "Nate" Mitchell of Columbia, SC, Marilyn Grant, Valerie Stubbs. The late Mildred Wilson, Herbert Mitchell, Clarence Edwards, and Rayfield Edwards. The funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
