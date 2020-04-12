|
|
Edward Mitchell N. Charleston - Mr. Edward B. "PD" Mitchell of Charleston, SC entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was the son of the Late Henry Mitchell, Sr. and Mary Wright Mitchell. He is survived by his wife Pernia Bobo-Mitchell, children Larry (Stacey) Bobo, Dr. Mary Mitchell, and Edward Marcus Mitchell. His grandchildren Mariya and Mia Mitchell. Survived by his siblings Lillian (Matthew) Rivers, Henry Mitchell Jr., Raymond "Nate" Mitchell of Columbia, SC, Marilyn Grant, Valerie Stubbs. The late Mildred Wilson, Herbert Mitchell, Clarence Edwards, and Rayfield Edwards. There will be a private service for Mr. Mitchell on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, 11:00 AM. at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed on Facebook. You can view the service by liking the Low Country Mortuary page. The viewing for Mr. Mitchell will take place this afternoon from 12:00 noon to 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional service provided by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 13, 2020