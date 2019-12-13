|
|
Edward Morgan Walker CHARLESTON - Edward Morgan Walker, 40, of Fleming Road, died Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in an automobile accident. He was born in Hertford County December 18, 1978 to Elizabeth Askew Huff and J. Andrew "Andy" Walker. Morgan was predeceased by a brother, John Andrew "Drew" Walker, Jr. He was raised in Windsor, NC and was a member of Saint Thomas Episcopal Church. He graduated from Bertie High School, Johnson & Wales University, The Art Institute of Charleston and received his MBA from Argosy University. He was a trained chef and worked many positions in the culinary field. With his experience, he moved into sales with International Gourmet Foods. Morgan was an avid gun owner and loved target shooting. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church. The Rev. Joseph Cooper will officiate. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Survivors include his mother, Elizabeth Askew Huff and husband Joe; father, J. Andrew "Andy" Walker and wife Tammie all of Windsor; sisters Reagan and Brooks Walker and brother, Max Walker all of Raleigh; many cousins, aunts and uncles. Memorial gifts may be made to the Roanoke-Cashie River Center, 112 W. Water Street, Windsor, NC 27983. The family will receive friends Friday December 13th from 7-8:30 PM at Walker Funeral Home and from the homes of Elizabeth (903 Stokes Ave) and Andy (116 Governors Road) at other times. Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Huff and Walker family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019