Edward Newkirk Sr.
Edward Newkirk, Sr. Hollywood, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Edward Newkirk, Sr. are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 6079 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. There will be no public viewing for Mr. Newkirk. Mr. Newkirk is survived by his wife, Ethel Newkirk; children, Edward Newkirk, Jr. (Veronica), Elbert Newkirk, Sr. (Lisa), Rodney Newkirk, Dashon Newkirk, Antione Newkirk, Sr. (Sheree) and Avis Newkirk; brothers and sisters, Seal Heyward, Jr., Benjamin Heyward, Sr. (Elizabeth), Mary Green (John Lee), Anna Anthony (Benjamin), Janie Jackson, Arizona Moses (Rudolph), Martha Grant, Cecil Heyward (Evelyn), Blease Heyward (Thelma), Rosetta Hopkins (Victor) and Alaina Gayle (Shawn); uncle, James Johnson (Janie); aunts, Desiline Johnson; 26 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
