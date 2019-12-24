|
|
Edward Pocai Georgetown, SC - Edward (Ed) Anthony Pocai, of DeBordieu/Georgetown, husband and father, passed away on December 19, 2019 after a short illness. Ed was retired from Bell Labs in Morristown, NJ after many years of service. Ed is survived by his wife, Marjorie; daughters, Harriet and Barbara; step-daughter, Beth; step-sons, Glenn and Michael Powell and several grandchildren. Memorials in Ed's name can be sent to Amedisys Hospice, 391 Seaboard Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577. To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is serving the family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 25, 2019