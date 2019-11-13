In Loving Memory Of EDWARD BARRETT POWELL, SR. May 19, 1927 ~ November 14, 1994 We have learned that, Grief cannot be hurried. Grief has its own time line. It has taken us twenty-five years to be at peace and comfort in our hearts since your passing. The realities of love, faith, and hope that we shared with each other make every day memories of a well-spent life. We remain strong in love, faith, hope and courage to each other, devoted to your memory, and thankful to God for all that he has given us. For this the message which you have given us, from the beginning that we should love one another is always with us. You will be forever missed. Your loving wife Eulalia and your loving children Pamela, Debra, and Edward Jr.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019