Edward Reebals Chaplin SUMMERVILLE - Mr. Edward R. Chaplin, 90, of Summerville passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Ed was born on December 2, 1929, in Emporia, VA, a son of the late Robert H. and Fannie O. Chaplin. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Julia B. Chaplin. Ed retired as a Financial Accountant with DuPont. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was a member of the Coachman Caravan and the Lions Club. He frequently volunteered with St. George's Episcopal Church Backpack Buddies. Ed is survived by a son, Eddie Chaplin (Heidi) of Summerville; daughter, Sheryl Lassiter (Scott) of Spartanburg; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister. He is predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. Memorial services will be held on January 4, 2020, 2:00 pm at St. George's Episcopal Church in Summerville, SC. The family requests memorials be sent to St. George's Episcopal Church Backpack Buddies, 9110 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485 in lieu of flowers.
