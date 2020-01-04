|
Edward Robbins Ball CHARLESTON - On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Edward Robbins Ball, of Charleston, SC, passed away at the age of 91. Ed was born to John C. and Annie Arden Ball in Summerville, SC on August 8, 1928. As a teenager during WW2, he volunteered as an aircraft spotter in Summerville and Folly Beach. After attending the University of the South, he joined his father in Real Estate, at John C. Ball & Son. As a demonstration of his dedication to serving his country, Ed enlisted in the Army in 1951 during the Korean War. With charm and humor, he wooed and subsequently married Joan Alward in 1952, and the two of them lovingly raised three children in the heart of Charleston, SC. Ed and his wife, Joan, were dedicated members of St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Charleston until moving to I'On in Mt. Pleasant and joining Church of the Holy Cross. Ed's commitment to his community and accomplishments within his field are demonstrated by a lifetime of honors and accolades and service in community and work organizations. Ed is preceded in death by his son, Robbin Ball and his wife Joan Alward Ball. He is survived by his son, Thomas Ball, and his daughter, Arden Meyer and her husband, Eric Meyer; his 9 grandchildren and 7 great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Holy Cross Sullivan's Island (2520 Middle Street, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482) on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00am. Interment will follow immediately at Strawberry Chapel (1042-1054 Strawberry Chapel Rd, Moncks Corner, SC 29461). In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree or camellia. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 5, 2020