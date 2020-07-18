Edward Simmons CHARLESTON - Edward Simmons, 70, died July 10, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Manor. Mr. Simmons was born December 29, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Charleston at 16. Frequently, he would hop on his bike and ride as far away as Savannah, GA. He spent is later years serving at Neighborhood House in Charleston and drumming at the churches he attended. He was a member at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul on Coming St. His deep and abiding love for his Good Shepherd was well known and his fervent prayers for those around him blessed the world. He is survived by his son, Jules Brown and his many friends. Funeral services will be hosted online on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 3pm. Please see the Cathedral Church of St. Luke and St. Paul's website for a link. He will be buried in a service at the Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
