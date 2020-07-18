Edward Singleton Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Edward Singleton are invited to attend his Graveside Service 1:00 PM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Singleton is survived by his wife, Jeanette Singleton; son, Gerald Jones (Teresa); three grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
