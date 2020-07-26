Edward Steven Panasiewicz, Sr. N. Charleston - Edward Steven Panasiewicz, Sr., "Big Ed", 57, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Jody Lynn Linkel Panasiewicz, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Ed was born March 2, 1963 in Passaic, New Jersey, son of the late Mikolaj Panasiewicz and the late Sophie Klapacz Panasiewicz. He served in the Navy and Navy Reserve and retired as a First Class Petty Officer. After retirement, he was a CDL driver for Charleston County Recycling for 15 years. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jody; daughter, Lynn Marie Panasiewicz of Lancaster, SC; four sons: Edward Steven Panasiewicz, Jr., Christopher Scott Panasciewicz, William Arthur Panasiewicz (Kathryn Owens), Joseph Edward Panasiewicz (Natasha Dasilva) all of North Charleston, SC; sister, Mary Panasiewicz and nieces Sophie and Samantha Torres, all of NJ; and 13 grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston