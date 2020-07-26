1/
Edward Steven Panasiewicz Sr.
1963 - 2020
{ "" }
Edward Steven Panasiewicz, Sr. N. Charleston - Edward Steven Panasiewicz, Sr., "Big Ed", 57, of North Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Jody Lynn Linkel Panasiewicz, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Ed was born March 2, 1963 in Passaic, New Jersey, son of the late Mikolaj Panasiewicz and the late Sophie Klapacz Panasiewicz. He served in the Navy and Navy Reserve and retired as a First Class Petty Officer. After retirement, he was a CDL driver for Charleston County Recycling for 15 years. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jody; daughter, Lynn Marie Panasiewicz of Lancaster, SC; four sons: Edward Steven Panasiewicz, Jr., Christopher Scott Panasciewicz, William Arthur Panasiewicz (Kathryn Owens), Joseph Edward Panasiewicz (Natasha Dasilva) all of North Charleston, SC; sister, Mary Panasiewicz and nieces Sophie and Samantha Torres, all of NJ; and 13 grandchildren. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
JUL
30
Service
05:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 572.2339
3 entries
July 26, 2020
RIP big Ed you will be missed
Christopher Armstrong
Family Friend
July 26, 2020
You will be missed i love u dad
Eddie Panasiewicz jr
Son
July 26, 2020
Srry for ur loss Jody and the entire family. We loved Big Ed.
Carrie and George Post
Friend
