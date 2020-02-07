|
Edwin B. Quinn CHARLESTON - Edwin B. Quinn, 94, of Charleston, SC, son of John Monaghan Quinn and Eula Kelley Quinn. Married to Fannie Tucker Quinn. They have three children: Nancy Quinn Johnston (John), Marilyn Quinn Muckenfuss (Milton), and John Edwin Quinn (Andrea). They also had eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Cecile Quinn. A memorial service will be held at James Island Presbyterian Church, 1632 Fort Johnston Rd at 2:00 pm. Additional obituary information found at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.lowcountryfuneral.com&c=E,1,qsbck7zlt1gDN1W9vla2rj5BTodXbLfX-OX1hMPtQCQ7VEsISNJBNs5XxWjBur2SsssyBThFvxILWKopWgI1kqFWNA12fR6adakuuqN1X0tYUbO1&typo=1 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 8, 2020