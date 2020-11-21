Edwin Burrow Hill, Jr. Charleston - Edwin Burrow Hill, Jr., 96, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Joyce Weinheimer Hill, entered into eternal rest Friday, November 20, 2020. His private funeral service will be held graveside Monday, November 23, 2020 in Bethany Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Downtown Chapel. Dad was born October 12, 1924 in Greenwood, South Carolina, son of the late Edwin Burrow Hill and Mary Goodlette Strother Hill. He entered the Citadel with the class of '45 and later left The Citadel to join the Army Air Corp during World War II. He became a flight officer and navigator on B-17's stationed in Italy. Many wonderful stories have circulated after Dad and his brother "Sugar" somehow found each other while both were stationed in Italy. After the war, he returned to The Citadel and graduated in '49 with a degree in civil engineering. What began with his father in 1921, led to three generations of his family having four graduates of The Citadel, all in Civil Engineering, (father) E. Burrow Hill '21, Edwin B. Hill, Jr. '49, (brother) George (Sugar) S. Hill '50 and son, E. Burrow Hill, III '75. Dad and his oldest son, Burrow, cofounded Hill Construction. He was an active member of St. Matthew's Lutheran church and served on church council for many years. He was a Life Member of The German Friendly Society, a Life Member and Past President of the Arion Society, Past President of Charleston Sertoma Club, board member of American Mutual Fire Insurance Company (with his dear friend, Jimmy Lubs), a founding member of the Charleston Contractors Association and a member of the Carolina Yacht Club. Dad is survived by two sons, E. Burrow Hill III (Helen) and David P. Hill (Mary Beth), his daughter, Cathy H. Singletary (Jeff) all of Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren, Charlie, Martin, John David, Matthew, Catherine, Douglas & Turner and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Millie, Owen and Ella. From the dirt roads of Orangeburg county to the waterways of the east coast, Dad loved the water. Whether it was exploring the upper reaches of South Carolina's rivers or pulling a seine in his "secret" shrimping hole, Dad loved being on the water. He and mom strongly supported their children in all water activities, from sailing school to traveling for sailing regattas. Whether they were helping his children in regattas or racing with mom as his crew, he was on the water. Whether he was checking the crab trap at his dock or enjoying watching the boats on the Wappoo Cut behind his house, it was always about the water for him. They loved cruising up to the Chesapeake Bay and down the East Coast to Key West, with their family and friends. Being on or near the water was always very important to him. As a result of his love of the water, all of his children, most of the grandchildren and some of his great-grandchildren have a passion for boating today. From the early days of the Heritage Golf Tournament, his boat, The Marquise, (named after the diamond mom never received) was a fixture in the Harbour Towne Marina. There was always a steady flow of friends and family onto the boat during tournament time, stopping by to enjoy seeing a true southern gentleman. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and caring staff at Franke at Seaside. They truly are "Heroes" in these trying times. A special Thank You to Lutheran Hospice and especially nurse Margaret Lee for her compassion, loving care and support, she provided to Dad and his family. Memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 405 King Street, Charleston, SC 29403 or the German Friendly Society Foundation, 29 Chalmers Street, Charleston, SC 29401. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
