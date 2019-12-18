|
Edwin Franklin Holcombe, Sr. HENDERSONVILLE, NC - Edwin Franklin Holcombe, Sr., of Hendersonville, North Carolina, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 17, 2019. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Mills River Presbyterian Church, Mills River, NC, at 2:00 pm. A service will be held at the graveside on a date to be announced at the New Wappetaw Presbyterian Church Cemetery, McClellanville, SC. Edwin was born October 10, 1921, in Ball Ground, Georgia, son of the late John Carl Holcombe and Lula Belle Ridings Holcombe. He graduated from North Georgia College and served as an Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class at Pearl Harbor during World War II. He was married to the late Leila Ursula Morrison of McClellanville, SC, for 71 years. He worked as a salesman and manager in industrial supplies and served as president of Able Iron Works. He served as master of the Pythagorean Masonic Lodge and Commodore of the Hobcaw Yacht Club. He was a deacon and choir member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years and since his relocation to Hendersonville, NC, a member of Mills River Presbyterian Church. He was a scoutmaster for over 20 years, receiving the honors of Vigil in the Order of the Arrow and the Silver Beaver award. He was a co-founder of the Swamp Fox Trail, now the coastal terminus of the Palmetto Trail. He was also a co-founder of the annual Charleston Scottish Games and Highland Gathering and Athletic Director Emeritus. He was twice president of the Scottish Society of Charleston. He also served as judge and Director of Scottish Heavy Athletics at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and was presented the President's Award by those games. He wrote the first rule book for Scottish athletics in North America and developed a program for training of judges. In his career, he judged over 300 games, in addition to manufacturing throwing implements for many games and athletes. He was made a Kentucky Colonel by the governor of Kentucky for his contributions to Highland Games. He is survived by his sister, Faye Whitworth of Atlanta, two sons: Edwin Franklin Holcombe, Jr. (Valerie) of Hendersonville, NC, John Morrison Holcombe (Lori) of Fort Mill, SC; daughter, Elizabeth Eugenie Holcombe of Delray Beach, FL; six grandchildren: Win, Bert, Carrie, Christian, and Josh Holcombe, and Jennie Rothman, and four great-grandchildren: Rowan, Kieran, Nancy, and Hunter Holcombe. Memorials may be made to New Wappetaw Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o New Wappetaw Presbyterian Church, 635 Pinckney Street, McClellanville, SC 29458.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019