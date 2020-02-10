|
|
Edwin G. Kridler Charleston - Edwin G. Kridler passed away on 5 February 2020 in Charleston, SC. The family plans to hold a private service at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Edwin was born September 22, 1943, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Norma Meyer Kridler and Edwin C. Kridler. He graduated from Speedway High School, and went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Indiana Institute Technology, and Master of Science in Civil Engineering in solid waste from West Virginia University. He worked as a civil engineer, designing large scale sewage treatment. After his retirement, Edwin helped Habitat for Humanity to build many homes in the Charleston area. Edwin was highly active in the United States Power Squadrons, at the local Squadron, District, and National levels, where he held multiple leadership and teaching positions. Edwin is survived by his wife Cynthia, his daughter Angi, and his sister Susan Rich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charleston Sail and Power Squadron c/o Ken Fonville, 2 Laurens St, Unit 1-1, Charleston, SC 29401, or to United States Power Squadrons, P.O. Box 30428, Raleigh, NC 29628. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2020