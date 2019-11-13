Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Reverend Edwin M. Walker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Reverend Edwin M. Walker MT. PLEASANT - The Reverend Edwin M. Walker, 86, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019. An Episcopal priest, he maintained a lifelong love of learning. The Reverend Walker was born in Yonkers, New York on April 24, 1933, the son of Gladys May Vail and Harold Mitchell Walker. He was a graduate of Ponce de Leon High School in Coral Gables, FL, received a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from The Georgia Institute of Technology. Following graduation, he worked at Westinghouse Corp. in Maryland. He was ordained a priest in the Protestant Episcopal Church after receiving a Master of Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary. He served at St. David's Episcopal Church in Roland Park, MD, before becoming a missionary to Costa Rica, Ecuador, and Colombia. After six years in South America he returned to the United States and earned his Master of Arts degree in sociology and taught at Vanderbilt University. He taught sociology at the College of Charleston and served at Christ Church, Mt. Pleasant; St. Michael's, Charleston; St. Mark's, Charleston and on the National Episcopal Cursillo Committee, before being called to St. David's, Englewood, FL. After retiring to Mt. Pleasant, he volunteered as a tour guide on the USS Yorktown and as a Chaplain at the Charleston Port and Seafarers' Society. He also served at Church of the Redeemer in Pineville, SC. He enjoyed sustaining old friendships and fostering new ones, particularly with members of the ROMEO's (Retired Old Men Eating Out) and the Myasthenia Gravis support group. His varied interests included military history, stamp and coin collecting, ham radio, railroads, bird watching, travel and music. He was never found without a camera in hand to record all his adventures. The Reverend Walker is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret Hodges Blackman; son, George Mitchell Walker (Chris) of Perth Australia; daughters, Anne Walker Garrett (David) of Lexington, KY, and Rachel Walker Gallagher (Rob) of Christiana, PA; and seven grandchildren, Ben Walker (Anna), Jessica Walker Goulding (Trent), Margaret Garrett Reilly (Joe), Perry Garrett, Henry Garrett, George Gallagher and Will Gallagher; and sister, Beverly Hartwell of Nashville, TN. Please join the family in a celebration of Ed's life at a memorial service at Christ Church, Mt. Pleasant, at 11:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019, followed by a reception in the Parish Hall. The church's address is 2304 Highway 17 North. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Charleston Port and Seafarers' Society, www.charlestonseafarers.org P.O. Box 2442 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465 or Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, www.myasthenia.org 355 Lexington Ave. 15th Floor, NY, NY 10017. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 14, 2019

