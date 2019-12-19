Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Goodwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Mack Goodwin Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Mack Goodwin Jr. Obituary
Edwin Mack Goodwin, Jr. MONROE, NC - Edwin Mack Goodman, Jr. passed away at Hospice of Monroe on December 14, 2019. He was 82 years old. Born in Charleston, SC on November 23, 1937. Graduated from St. Paul's High School in 1955 and went on to graduate from North Greenville Junior College then Furman University. Son of the late Edwin Mack Goodman, Sr. and the late Evelyn Grayson Goodman. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Inabnett Goodman, three sons, Edwin "Macky" III (Belinda), Todd (Morgan), and Donald (Michelle) seven grandchildren; Ashley (Conner), Zachary, Daniel, Elizabeth, Gabrielle, Emma, and Harlan, and one great-grandson, Apollo. Also, three brothers, Grayson, who preceded him in death (Jan), Joe (Liz), and Gary (Brenda). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -