Edwin Mack Goodwin, Jr. MONROE, NC - Edwin Mack Goodman, Jr. passed away at Hospice of Monroe on December 14, 2019. He was 82 years old. Born in Charleston, SC on November 23, 1937. Graduated from St. Paul's High School in 1955 and went on to graduate from North Greenville Junior College then Furman University. Son of the late Edwin Mack Goodman, Sr. and the late Evelyn Grayson Goodman. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Inabnett Goodman, three sons, Edwin "Macky" III (Belinda), Todd (Morgan), and Donald (Michelle) seven grandchildren; Ashley (Conner), Zachary, Daniel, Elizabeth, Gabrielle, Emma, and Harlan, and one great-grandson, Apollo. Also, three brothers, Grayson, who preceded him in death (Jan), Joe (Liz), and Gary (Brenda). Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 20, 2019