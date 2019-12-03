|
Edwin V. Byrne MT. PLEASANT - Edwin V. Byrne, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, SC died Saturday, November 30, 2019. "Ted" died in a fatal automobile accident. He was born May 15, 1942 in Daytona Beach, Florida. He was the son of Billie and Ted Byrne. He resided in Mt. Pleasant for the last twenty years and attended church at Sea Coast Church in Mt. Pleasant. He was a long time radio personality with many stations including local WCSC, WQNT, WQSC, as well as ESPN Radio. He was the Voice of the Citadel Football, the Voice of Georgia Southern Basketball, the Sports and High School Play by Play at WSYL in Sylvania, GA. In 1999 he started at Kirkman Broadcasting and was the PA Announcer for the Stingrays Hockey Team, Play by Play for Summerville High School Football, Operations Manager at Kirkman Broadcasting, talk show host with Bobby Hartin and the Voice of the Citadel Basketball. He was radio host for the Charleston Riverdogs Baseball games, the Play by Play for the College of Charleston and NAIA National Basketball Championship for the College of Charleston. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sheffield, two sons, Brian and Bradley Byrne, two grandsons, two granddaughters, two step-sons, Brooke & Daisy Sheffield and Todd & Dina Sheffield, one step-daughter, Shannon & David Owens, one grandson, five granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas St., Charleston, SC, 29425. Memorial services will be held Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sea Coast Church on Long Point Road in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019