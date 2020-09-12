Wayne, you are loved and will be missed dearly. My memories go back to fishing off of The Winds of Fortune with my husband Mike Smith and our son Logan. Wayne really enjoyed it when Logan would come to fish and learn about shrimping and fishing. They had such a great time cutting up together! Logan really admired Wayne and would look forward to just talking with him on our visits. We are paying for you dear friend and for your family. Gods speed Capt. Wayne Magwood......

Laurie, Mike and Logan

Friend