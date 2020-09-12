Edwin Wayne Magwood Mt. Pleasant - Edwin Wayne Magwood, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Friday, September 11, 2020. A private family service will be held in Stuhr's Mount Pleasant Chapel. A public memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date. Wayne was born November 18, 1952 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Clarence A. Magwood, Jr. and the late Alva Carullo Magwood. Wayne followed in his father's footsteps and was shrimping by the age of sixteen. He graduated from Murray Vocational School and went on to earn his Captain's License. He captained his boat the Winds of Fortune and they were fixtures on Shem Creek for more than 30 years before his retirement earlier this year. Throughout his life, Wayne shrimped from the Panhandle of the Gulf to the east coast of Virginia. He was a hard-working father and spouse who not only labored tirelessly for his family, but also the shrimping industry. Captain Wayne Magwood was an iconic character known on Shem Creek and the waterways of the Lowcountry. Wayne and his beloved boat the Winds of Fortune symbolized the South Carolina coast and all that makes it special and unique. He was featured in Darius Rucker's Come Back Song video, The History Channel, The Weather Channel, Amazing Race and Dirty Jobs. Wayne was a life member of the SC Shrimpers Association and Southern Shrimpers Alliance, serving as president, and devoting his time to preserving the shrimping industry. He was a member of the East Cooper Outboard Motor Club and a founder of the Mt. Pleasant Blessing of the Fleet Festival proudly displaying his boat. Wayne was selected to receive The Three Sister's Award 2008 in Charleston in recognition of his efforts to preserve the unique character of the Lowcountry. He was presented The Order of the Palmetto from Governor Mark Sanford in April 2011 which is the State's highest Civilian honor awarded to citizens of SC for extraordinary lifetime service and achievements of National or Statewide significance. He devoted his time and talent to preserving the shrimping tradition and its presence on Shem Creek. He is survived by Tressy Magwood Mellichamp (Tim) and Jennifer Magwood Ray (Jeremy), his daughters with his first wife, the late Patricia Ann Tetor; Tara Magwood (Fiance;, Michael) and Melissa Magwood, daughters with his second wife, Ann Rodenburg Magwood; step-children, Danny O'Lannerghty and Patrick Leonard; siblings, Scotty Magwood and Sherryl Magwood; grandchildren, Matthew, Morgan and McKenzie Howard and Jake, Savannah and Catherine Mellichamp; nephew, Clarence Magwood, IV "Rocky" and other nieces and nephews. He was most recently married to and is survived by Delores Crane Magwood, along with her children, Vinny, Maria and Maggie. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Clarence "Skipper" Magwood, III. Memorials may be made to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, https://www.shrimpalliance.com/join-us/apply-online/#donate
