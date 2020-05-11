Edwina Olivia Wright-Henderson
Edwina Olivia Wright-Henderson Charleston - A private Mass of Christian Burial for Ms. Edwina Olivia Wright-Henderson will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Ms. Henderson is survived by her siblings Nathan Deas, Robert Wright, Florence W. Sievert and Edward Julius Wright Jr. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements made by W.M, Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home - Charleston
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
