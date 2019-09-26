Edwina S. "Deannie" Gilliard

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Edwina S. "Deannie" Gilliard James Island - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Edwina "Deannie" S. Gilliard are invited to attend her Celebration Of Life Services on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:00 Am in St. James Presbyterian Church USA, 1314 Secessionville Rd., James Island, SC. Rev. Dr. Brain C. Henderson, Pastor; Interment will follow in St. James Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 5-8pm Friday. Mrs. Gilliard will lie in state at the church 10 AM Saturday until the hour of service. Mrs. Gilliard leaves to cherish her memories her children, Kit Smalls (Leenetta), Solomon Robinson (Yolanda), Eugene Gilliard Jr (Serena), Donzell Gilliard and Aubrey T Smith; siblings, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 27, 2019
