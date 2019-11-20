Edythe Ard Moncks Corner - Edythe McKnight Ard, 96, a homemaker and widow of Ervin Donald Ard, passed away Saturday November 9, 2019. Edythe was born February 22, 1923 in Williamsburg County, a daughter of Julius Elliott McKnight and Mary Frances McKnight. A member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Ms. Ard was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Eastern Star North Charleston, Order of the Amaranth, she enjoyed being outside and planting flowers she will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are three daughters- Delores Murrell and her husband, Jim, of Moncks Corner; Karen Harris and her husband, Bobby of Mt. Pleasant; Ellen Smith of Moncks Corner; five grandchildren- Trey Harris; Tammy Brinson and her husband, Richard; Kelly Kennedy; Heather Gorchyca and her fiance Jansson Wilkerson and Krystal Martin; eleven great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters- Alice Foxworth, Gladys Dangerfield, Frances Miller, Georgia Louise McKnight and a brother- Julius E. "Bubba" McKnight, Jr. A memorial Service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Saturday November 23, 2019, at 12 o'clock noon. Inurnment will follow in Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery in MacBeth. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 21, 2019