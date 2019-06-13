Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edythe Crosby Burress. View Sign Service Information Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home - Walterboro 117 Paul Street Historic District Walterboro , SC 29488 (843)-549-5081 Send Flowers Obituary

Edythe Crosby Burress WALTERBORO - Mrs. Edythe Crosby Burress, wife of the late David E. Burress Jr., passed away Thursday morning, June 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family under hospice care. She was 93. Mrs. Burress was born in Walterboro August 13, 1925 a daughter of the late Stephan and Fay Crosby. She graduated from Newberry College in 1945 with a degree in music, and later served as librarian at both Ritter Elementary School and Ivenia Brown School in Green Pond. She was a school teacher, and was also in business with her husband for over 20 years. Mrs. Burress was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, where she sang in the choir, worked in the nursery, and was a member of both the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and the Tuesday Morning Prayer Group. She is survived by her children: Vandi Ragsdale (Rusty) of Simpsonville, KY, David E. Burress of Mount Pleasant, and Jim Burress (Elaine) of Middletown, RI. There are three grandchildren: William Burress (Emma), Toby Burress (Alena), and Sophie Burress. She leaves behind three great-grandchildren: Mae Burress, Alfie Burress, and Jane Burress. Mrs. Burress is also survived by her sister, Grace Sanders (Billy) of Walterboro, a special nephew Sandy Sanders, and two devoted companions, Beverly and Norma. A private family burial will be held Saturday morning, June 13, 2019 at Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 that same morning at the First Baptist Church of Walterboro. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church social hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to any of the following organizations: The Connie Maxwell Children's Home, the Willing Workers at the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, or to Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at



