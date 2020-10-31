Eileen M. Evangelist Johns Island - Eileen Mary Kocon Evangelist, 91, widow of Colonel Joseph Anthony Evangelist, US Army (Ret.), departed to meet her maker on July 12, 2020. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island. The Rite of Committal will follow in the church columbarium. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com
Eileen was born May 22, 1929, in Irvington, NJ. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Helen Kocon. She is survived by her sister, June Spector, her two sons, Mark Evangelist and Paul Evangelist, and five grandchildren. Eileen went to Irvington High School and worked for Ballantine Beer as an executive assistant. She spent six months in San Francisco before marrying her groom of 59 years, Colonel Joseph A. Evangelist, US Army (Ret) and moving to Germany for Joe's deployment. Memorials may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3871 Betsy Kerrison Pkwy, Johns Island, SC 29455.
