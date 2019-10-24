Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Ogburn Davis


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Ogburn Davis Obituary
Elaine Ogburn Davis Mt Pleasant - Elaine Ogburn Davis, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away October 20, 2019. Mrs. Davis was born on January 13, 1924 in Chesterfield County, SC to the late Robert Earl Ogburn and Odessa Evans Ogburn. She was a 1941 graduate of Pageland High School and a 1945 graduate of Columbia School of Nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse in the operating room at Roper Hospital, where she served 45 years before retiring. Elaine most loved spending time with her family, friends and beloved dogs. She enjoyed being in her garden, spending time in the dunes at the beach, writing poetry, was an avid reader and a skilled artist. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Davis and her devoted son, Ronald Jefferson Davis, as well as her brothers James and Paul Ogburn and her sisters Opal Ogburn and Jean O. Graves. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son Gregory Earl Davis (Barbara) of St. Stephens, SC, grandson Ronald Jefferson Davis, Jr. (Olga),her daughter-in-law, Edna Davis and granddaughter Elizabeth Davis Vick (Ted) of Greenville, SC and her granddaughter April Davis Donohoo (Todd). "GiGi" is also survived by great-grandchildren Davis, McCay and Eloise Jacques Vick and Victoria Davis and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roper St. Francis Foundation (rsfhfoundation.org). Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
Download Now