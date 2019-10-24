|
Elaine Ogburn Davis Mt Pleasant - Elaine Ogburn Davis, 95, of Mt. Pleasant, SC passed away October 20, 2019. Mrs. Davis was born on January 13, 1924 in Chesterfield County, SC to the late Robert Earl Ogburn and Odessa Evans Ogburn. She was a 1941 graduate of Pageland High School and a 1945 graduate of Columbia School of Nursing. She worked as a surgical nurse in the operating room at Roper Hospital, where she served 45 years before retiring. Elaine most loved spending time with her family, friends and beloved dogs. She enjoyed being in her garden, spending time in the dunes at the beach, writing poetry, was an avid reader and a skilled artist. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Davis and her devoted son, Ronald Jefferson Davis, as well as her brothers James and Paul Ogburn and her sisters Opal Ogburn and Jean O. Graves. Surviving to cherish her memory are her son Gregory Earl Davis (Barbara) of St. Stephens, SC, grandson Ronald Jefferson Davis, Jr. (Olga),her daughter-in-law, Edna Davis and granddaughter Elizabeth Davis Vick (Ted) of Greenville, SC and her granddaughter April Davis Donohoo (Todd). "GiGi" is also survived by great-grandchildren Davis, McCay and Eloise Jacques Vick and Victoria Davis and many beloved nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 4 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home- Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Roper St. Francis Foundation.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 25, 2019