Elaine Rouse N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Angelo Elaine Rouse are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Rouse is survived by Kenneth Williams Reaves; children, Mario Lamont Rouse, Alexis Yolanda Rouse Holmes (Antwun), Dominique Rouse, Ladashio Rouse, Brian Singleton, Tiffany Rouse, Rodonte Rouse, Kenneth Rouse and Isiach Ceaser; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 30, 2020