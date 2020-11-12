Elder Daniel B. Green JAMES ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Elder Daniel B. Green will celebrate his life with a private Graveside Service on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12 noon in Hillsboro-Brown Cemetery, Justin Ave., Charleston, SC. There will be a walkthrough visitation at the mortuary on Friday from 3pm-6pm. Elder Green leaves to cherish his memories his children, Daniel Green, Jr., Zelda Dunning, Lender Green, Benjamin Green (Chaquetta), Mona Moore and Roy Mungo; siblings, Estelle Hart (the late John), Deacon Clyde B. Green (Rev. Mildred) and Louise A. Green (Josephine); grandchildren, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives. Elder Green was preceded in death by his wife,Virginia Green and daughter, Miriam Backman (the late Richard). Elder Green was a Retired Presiding Elder of the RMUE Church. Due to COVID-19, Facial Mask is required at visitation and Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
