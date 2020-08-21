Elder James Jackson N. CHARLESTON - The family of Elder James "Cleary" Jackson announces his passing on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Residence: North Charleston, SC. Elder Jackson is the father of Ms. Terrie Jackson, Ms. Lottria Grant, Mrs. Vivian Rolle (James), Mr. Jerome Jackson (Barbara), Mr. James Jackson, Ms. Vanessa Grant and Mr. Gerald Grant; the brother of Apostle Walter L. Jackson (Margaret Woods) and Mr. Herman Jackson (Margaret White); and the brother-in-law of Mother Louise Jackson and Mother Brenda Jackson. Elder Jackson was 82 years old. The family will be receiving friends at 2721 Leola St. N. Charleston, SC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net
. "Cleary" is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is the Key" 4700 Rivers Avenue North Charleston SC 29405 Phone: (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston