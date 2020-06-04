Elder Leola Harris
Elder Leola Harris KENNEDELL, TX - Elder Leola Harris born February 15, 1942-June 3, 2020, daughter of the late General Elder C.D. Brown and Rosa Brown, beloved mother of Colette Harris, Bryant Harris, Kerry Harris, Maurice Harris, DQuincy Harris; sisters, Allie Stanford, Vivian McNeil; brother, Curtis Brown and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Burial in Mansfield, Texas. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

0 entries
