In Loving Memory Of MRS. LEOLA BENNETT PRYOR June 20, 1930 ~ November 9, 2018 Kind and loving in all her ways, Loyal and true through all her days. Silently suffered, the pain she bore. God took her home to suffer no more. Mommy, not a day goes by that we long for you to be here with us. The love that binds you to our hearts, will live with us our whole life through. Your presence is ever with us and your love remains with us. Sadly missed by your loving children, grand-children,and great grand-children
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 9, 2019