Elder Terry Simmons N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Elder Terry Simmons and of his children Darian Meggett, Dean Watkins, Latashia Simmons, Terry Simmons, Jr., his mother Mrs. Simmons, his brothers Bishop Floyd Simmons, Mr. Oscar Simmons, Mr. Gary Simmons, and Mr. Vernon Simmons, sister Mrs. Rose Mary Wilson, those of his grands, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins are respectfully invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11am in Oakgrove Missionary Baptist Church, 5885 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC, Rev. Timothy Simmons, Pastor, the Bishop Floyd Simmons, Eulogist, with inhumation following in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Friends may call in the Chapel at North Area Funeral Home, Inc., on Friday afternoon from 4pm to 5pm. Elder Simmons will repose in Oakview Church from 6pm to 8pm. A quiet hour with family members will be observed from 7pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oakgrove Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc, 4784 Gaynor Ave, North Charleston, SC (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019