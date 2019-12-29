Home

ELDRED SHELDON BUNCOMB

ELDRED SHELDON BUNCOMB In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of ELDRED SHELDON BUNCOMB August 11, 1969 ~ Dec. 30, 2017 The time has come once again The time for the world to hear your name Never forgotten always in our hearts It's year 2 and death hasn't taken us apart Away from the memories that we forever share The pain we feel can never compare To the love that has brought us yet this far To help us keep your name alive wherever we are... Deeply missed by Kids, Parents and Family!
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
