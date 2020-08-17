Eldrina Lynette Jones Johns Island - Eldrina Lynette Jones, 50 of Johns Island, South Carolina, departed this life on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Eldrina was born August 20, 1969 in Charleston, SC, the youngest of five children born to the late Ezekiel N. and Marie J Jones. She attended elementary, middle, and high school on Johns Island, and she excelled academically. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Bethune Cookman College, now University, in 1991. She was the second female elected president of the student government association. Under her leadership many improvements were made to enhance college life for the student body. Following graduation, she worked as a Computer Engineer at the Charleston Naval Shipyard, Northrop Grumman and Scott Airforce Base. Eldrina decided to pursue her passion to become an entrepreneur and earned an Events Management professional certificate from George Washington University in 2004. She was founder and CEO of Its Just Perfect Consulting Services, LLC. She designed, organized and managed numerous conventions and other events for national corporations and non-profits across the country. Eldrina's work was outstanding and her exceptional skills were highly sought after by many. She was a faithful and active member of Wesley United Methodist Church holding several offices and serving in various capacities throughout the years, including chairperson of the trustee board. Eldrina loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. Her parents; her brother, the Rev. Dr. Steven B. Jones; her paternal grandparents, Celia Frazier and Henry Jones; and her maternal grandparents, Janie and Esau Jenkins, all preceded her in death. Eldrina leaves to cherish her memories three sisters, Mary Grant, Andrea Jones Casey, and Maxine Jones; two brothers, Sandy Mack (Patricia) and Dr. Ezekiel N. Jones, II (Wendy), and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins and friends. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2718 River Road, Johns Island, SC. Final viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Walker's Mortuary Chapel of Peace, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. For the health and safety of all, facial masks, social distancing and gathering limitations are required for the viewing and graveside service. The family respectively requests that everyone follow these guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. An endowed scholarship fund has been established in Eldrina's memory at Bethune Cookman University. Donations are tax deductible. Checks should be made payable to Bethune Cookman University for the Eldrina Lynette Jones Scholarship Fund and mailed. to the Family of Eldrina L. Jones, Post Office Box 717, Johns Island, SC 29457. Expressions of sympathy may also be sent to this address Professional Services Entrusted to WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455 (P) 843.559.0341 (F) 843.559.3415 www.walkersmortuary.com
