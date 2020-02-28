Home

Services
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 797-2222
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hanahan Baptist Church,
1262 Belvedere Dr.,
Hanahan, SC
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Hanahan Baptist Church,
1262 Belvedere Dr.
Hanahan, SC
1930 - 2020
Eleanor Barham Obituary
Eleanor Barham Hanahan - Eleanor Hall Barham, 89, of Hanahan, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 27, 2020 peacefully at home. Eleanor was born on June 21, 1930 in Franklin County, NC to the late Ivan and Minnie Hall. She was a loving devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a lifelong dedicated member of Hanahan Baptist Church. She was loving, caring, kind and faithful to her Lord. She loved serving others within her community and church, she went back to school at age 50 to pursue a Nursing Degree as an LPN where she worked up until retirement at Trident Medical Center. She is survived by her three children, Jerry Barham (Cheryl), Patricia Rogers (Jerry) and Joseph Barham Sr. (preceded in death by Diane Barham) (Marie Delong), 9 grandchildren, Billy Barham (Sherri), Melissa Barham (Jeff), Jerry Barham Jr., David Rogers (Michelle), Christopher Rogers (Amy), Bubba Barham (Carrie), Trudy Mills (Cody), April Hutfles and Nicklas Barham, 26 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Serenity, Destiny, Josiah, Caleb, Hope, Jonathan, Abby, Reina, Logan and Connor all Barham, Bryce, Chase, Dustin, Jonathan, Rebecca, Nathan and Joshua all Rogers, Rachel and Bailey Hutfles, Shelby Swagel, Edward Jr., Rusty, Payton, Landon, and Tanner all Richie, 2 step-great-grandchildren, Cody and Skyler Mills. She is predeceased by her husband, William Hayward Barham, one son, Billy Barham. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Friends are invited to Hanahan Baptist Church, 1262 Belvedere Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410 starting at 1 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 with her Funeral Service, Pastor J. L. Brown to officiate, at 2 pm. Interment will immediately follow in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 29, 2020
