Eleanor Lucas Gaillard Rogers Charleston - Eleanor Lucas Gaillard Rogers 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of the late Francis Drake Rogers. Jr., entered into eternal rest on November 15, 2020. A private Funeral Service to include family and close friends will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 in St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the St. Philip's East Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Eleanor was born July 5, 1938 in Charleston, South Carolina, the daughter of William Lucas Gaillard and Daisy Miriam Williams. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her husband and her younger brother William Lucas Gaillard, Jr. Eleanor grew up in Charleston, South Carolina and graduated from Ashley Hall School in 1956 and then attended the University of South Carolina. She returned to Charleston two years later and attended the College of Charleston. She has been a lifelong member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. Eleanor was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife and doting mother. She also found a true joy in volunteering and served many years in The Junior League of Charleston where she retired in good standing as a sustaining member. Eleanor also served on the Boards of The Carolina Assembly, The Colonial Dames and The Confederate Home. She held the position of Treasurer for many years for The Carolina Assembly, ultimately becoming the President and leading the Grand March on many occasions. Her latest passion was serving on the Board of The Confederate Home where she was the Corresponding Secretary also for many years. Eleanor was known for her lovely handwritten notes which she wrote on behalf of The Home. She remained involved attending Teas and Lectures and is remembered as great company and a pleasure to work alongside. Her personality, smile and contagious laughter will be missed by all who knew her. Eleanor is survived by her son, F. Drake Rogers III of Charleston, SC (Covell); her daughter, Gaillard Rogers Long of The Woodlands, TX (Bob); her seven grandchildren: Francis Drake Rogers IV, Thomas Wheeler Rogers, Willis Gaillard Rogers, Charles Hampton Long, John Cameron Long, Lucas Whitaker Long and Eleanor McRae Long; her sister, Marianne Gaillard Clare; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Confederate Home, 62 Broad Street, Charleston, South Carolina, 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
