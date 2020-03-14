Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Elenora Frasier-Memminger

Elenora Frasier-Memminger Obituary
Elenora Frasier-Memminger N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Elenora Frasier-Memminger are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Greater St. Luke AME Church, 78 Gordon Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Memminger is survived by her children, Vivian Memminger, Nathaniel L. (Tamekica) Green, Anthony Green and Aaron Green; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; siblings, Mary F. Horry, Helen F. (William) Rouse, Vivian Jean Frasier, Allen L. Frasier and Alfred L. (Willamae) Frasier; and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Memminger; son, John "Buncer" Memminger; parents, Oliver Frasier and Louise Smalls Frasier; and brothers, Oliver Frasier, III and Herbert Joseph Frasier. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 15, 2020
